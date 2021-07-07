The first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race hadn’t taken place at MotorLand Aragón last season when it was announced there’d be five more to follow.

Work to extend the layout at Adria International Raceway, the intended venue for the 2020 title decider, was behind schedule. On October 31, MotorLand Aragón was therefore confirmed as the Italian track’s replacement on a date two weeks after Spain’s first WTCR event.



The Adria modifications had already been notably delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fell further behind schedule in September of last year due to heavy rain, making it impossible for the track to receive the mandatory homologation from the FIA.



In order to safeguard the final event of the season, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events and governing body, the FIA, worked in close cooperation to secure an alternative venue for the 2020 finale.



And building on its strong partnership with MotorLand Aragón, Eurosport Events was able to conclude an agreement with the track to host back-to-back WTCR race weekends, albeit separated by one full week and using a slightly tweaked track layout, to ensure the planned six-event 2020 calendar could be maintained. Below is a reminder of what won what.



Who won what?



WTCR Race of Spain (October 31/November 1):

Race 1:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR Race of Aragón (November 14/15)



Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 3:Santiago Urutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR Why heavy times don’t have to mean bad times, according to WTCR ace Guerrieri 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR star Azcona revved up by race fans returning 19 HOURS AGO