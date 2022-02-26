In view of the tremendously sad and troubling events in Ukraine, Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, confirms that in the current circumstances it is not possible to hold WTCR Race of Russia, scheduled as rounds 13 and 14 of the 2022 season.

The thoughts of the entire WTCR family are with all those suffering as a result of events in Ukraine.

