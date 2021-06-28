Jean-Karl Vernay continues to wear the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

French flyer Vernay arrived in Portugal as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, which recognises the driver with the most WTCR points. But he retired from Race 1, lost his status to Tiago Monteiro but then regained the blue jacket by finishing second in Race 2 for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.



“We showed strong paced and we are leading after two rounds,” said the Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver. “It is quite nice, so let’s keep focused.”

WTCR The King and The Kid win but there’s home WTCR heartbreak for Monteiro 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Tassi adds TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy to first WTCR win 20 HOURS AGO