Nathanaël Berthon is feeling “strong” as he aims to fire up his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season at WTCR Race of Hungary.

Berthon is still waiting to emulate the form that took him to a breakthrough WTCR victory in 2020, but his hopes are high heading to the Hungaroring, one of the tracks he likes the most.



“It’s one of my favourite tracks where I had several good performances and results, especially a win in GP2 and all lower categories as well,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “It’s a track that is difficult to overtake [on] but you have a long straight, which is one of the best places to overtake.



“You have to be very careful with your tyres to not push them too much because you have a lot of corners and it’s difficult to reduce the temperatures, also for the brakes, especially in August when the temperature is quite high.



“It’s quite a grippy track where you can take the kerbs. It’s always good with a WTCR car to take the kerbs, especially in the big chicane, even though there are some tyre packs.



“The last corner where we saw Carlos Sainz went off in Formula One, it’s quite a tricky corner, it looks very simple because it’s just 180 degrees and a long corner but you have different trick there that I don’t want to mention – you have a different way to take this corner that can make a difference in the last sector.



“For me it’s a wonderful track full of history. Formula One is still there, we are very lucky to go there and I look really forward to have the best result in Hungaroring.



“I think we have good chances. I feel strong again myself. With the team we had several days of testing there and we found good set-ups either on the wet or on the dry but the chance to test on both. I’m pretty confident, we need to be focused as usual. I feel really well prepared so we cross the finger and really hope for this race.”



Berthon drives a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS in WTCR. He’s P10 in the standings after six races.

