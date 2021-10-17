Sunday is raceday at WTCR Race of France. Here’s a recap of what’s in store at Circuit Pau-Arnos.

Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)



Race 1 podium:10h50 approx.



Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)



Race 2 podium:12h55 approx.



How to watch:



All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change 10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)10h50 approx.12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)12h55 approx.How to watch: https://www.fiawtcr.com/watch-us/

WTCR Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on France qualifying 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Vervisch claims WTCR reverse-grid pole for Race 1 14 HOURS AGO