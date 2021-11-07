It’s time to go racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the Adria International Raceway hosting rounds 13 and 14 of the all-action season today.





Race 1:10h15 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)

Race 1 podium:10h50 approx.

Race 2:12h15 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)

Race 2 podium:12h55 approx.



All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change Race 1 is scheduled to start at 10h15 local time over a distance of 14 laps with the 17-lap Race 2 due to begin at 12h15. Click HERE for how to watch live. And here’s a summary of the key timings:10h15 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)10h50 approx.12h15 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)12h55 approx.

Ad

WTCR Guerrieri has chance to “maximise possibilities” in WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Italy qualifying 8 HOURS AGO