It’s time to go racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the Adria International Raceway hosting rounds 13 and 14 of the all-action season today.
Race 1 is scheduled to start at 10h15 local time over a distance of 14 laps with the 17-lap Race 2 due to begin at 12h15. ClickHEREfor how to watch live. And here’s a summary of the key timings:
Race 1:10h15 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)
Race 1 podium:10h50 approx.
Race 2:12h15 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)
Race 2 podium:12h55 approx.
All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
