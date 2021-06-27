It's race day at WTCR Race of Portugal so here's a reminder of the key timings at Circuito do Estoril.
Race 1:12h15 (13 laps, 54.366 kilometres)

Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 62.730 kilometres)

All timings are local and subject to change.
