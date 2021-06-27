Published 27/06/2021 at 04:08 GMT | Updated 27/06/2021 at 04:08 GMT

It's race day at WTCR Race of Portugal so here's a reminder of the key timings at Circuito do Estoril.

Race 1:12h15 (13 laps, 54.366 kilometres)



Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 62.730 kilometres)



All timings are local and subject to change.

