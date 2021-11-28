The 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup reaches its climax at WTCR VTB Race of Russia today with five drivers still in contention for the coveted crown. This is what’s coming up on Sunday in Sochi.

Race 1:12h15 (9 laps, (52.632 kilometres)

Race 1 podium:12h50 approx.



Race 2:14h15 (11 laps, 64.328 kilometres)

Race 2 podium:14h55 approx.



All timings are local, provisional and subject to change.



ClickHEREto find out where to watch the action live.

Ad

WTCR Magnus secures WTCR reverse-grid pole for Race 1 in Sochi 17 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Qualifying flash: Muller storms to the top in Sochi 18 HOURS AGO