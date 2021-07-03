While Attila Tassi savoured a Honda-powered win at Circuito do Estoril, Néstor Girolami had a WTCR Race of Portugal weekend to forget in his identical Civic Type R TCR.

The Argentine retired his Goodyear-equipped machine from Race 1 with front-end damage following contact while braking for the first corner, an incident that earned him a three-place grid penalty for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain next week.



Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team was forced to neutralise parc fermé conditions to repair the car for Race 2, which meant ‘Bebu’ forfeited his third-place starting spot. However, from the back of the grid he produced a strong comeback to finish P13.



“Unfortunately in Race 1 I made a mistake at Turn 1 and locked up my tyres, which cost me the possibility of scoring points,” said Girolami. “That also meant I had to start Race 2 from the back because there was not enough time in parc fermé only to repair my car, but finishing 13th after a clean race and some good fights was a good recovery, even if it meant our Sunday was quite a way from the target.



“I hope to come back stronger at Aragón; it will be tough for us because we're likely to have maximum compensation weight, but we will push hard and work together as always to get the cars in the top 10.”

