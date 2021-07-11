Gabriele Tarquini capped his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory for two years by also winning the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Spain.

The Italian led all the way from pole position in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR to secure victory in the reverse-grid Race 1 on Sunday morning at MotorLand Aragón, and also set a fastest lap around the 5.345km circuit of 2m07.023s. That proved quicker than the fastest lap in Race 2, set by winner Frédéric Vervisch. The Belgian managed a lap of 2m07.588s in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS.



Tarquini’s victory was his first since WTCR Race of Hungary in 2019.

