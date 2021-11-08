Gabriele Tarquini has completed his penultimate weekend as a full-time racing driver – and proved he’s not about to lift his foot off the gas just yet.

The Italian hero was in action when Adria International Raceway in his native Italy hosted rounds 13 and 14 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup yesterday.



After finishing ninth in Race 1, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse star fought his way through from P12 on the grid to fifth place in Race 2 courtesy of a typical attacking Tarquini drive in front of his loyal followers.



“It was a good race,” the 59-year-old said. “To be honest, I had a very good car. I must blame myself for the Qualifying yesterday because I could have achieved a better result. I tried to do my best, I was quite lucky on the start at the second race, to avoid some accidents. But later on I had good pace, good moves and overtaking. It’s the minimum I could do for the crowd I had around me. People joined me from all Italy, the north and the south just to see my last race in Italy. I’m very proud of these people coming. Some are friends that come every single year at every single race, but 99 per cent just came to say goodbye to me and that is something I will remember forever.”



Tarquini announced on the eve of WTCR Race of Italy that he will be retiring from full-time competition at the end of the season after a stellar career that included winning two FIA World Touring Car titles. Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Andrea Adamo marked the occasion by presenting a trophy to his compatriot on the podium after Race 2.

