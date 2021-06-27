Gabriele Tarquini left it late to bank his fastest lap in Saturday qualifying at WTCR Race of Portugal – and it was good enough to push the 2018 King of WTCR into P10, to hand him the reverse-grid pole position for Race 1.

His lap demoted fellow Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver Luca Engstler down to P11 ahead of Thed Björk (Lynk & Co 03 TCR).



But Tarquini will face a tough test to stay in front during the opening 13-lap contest with a trio of Cyan Lynk & Co drivers behind, including King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher, who will join the Italian on the front row of the grid.



Ehrlacher’s uncle Yvan Muller, the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion is to start in third with Santiago Urrutia alongside in another Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co.



“To be honest I tried my best and the car was far away,” said Tarquini on his bid to make Q3. “We made a change on the set-up for the last run because it had probably not been my best choice and we found a bit in the end. It was a good lap. It’s a shame for Luca because we wanted four Hyundais in the top 10, but this is racing. Sometimes you are smiling, sometimes you are not smiling.”

WTCR Sunday at WTCR Race of Portugal 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Portugal qualifying 11 HOURS AGO