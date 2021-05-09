Gabriele Tarquini will be like the ultimate football player in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with his ‘defend and attack’ approach.

The first King of WTCR in 2018 will shoot for a second crown but he’s also prepared to switch to defensive mode if it helps his Hyundai-powered team-mate Norbert Michelisz to repeat his own title-winning heroics from 2019.



“The target, as usual, is to win,” said Tarquini, who will drive the all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on Goodyear tyres. “My experience helped me during the last few seasons and I can be also a team player, so if I am out of the title fight I can be part of the fight with helping a team-mate.”



Italian ace Tarquini continued: “In 2019 I was very happy about the season and about Norbi winning. I am here, I am a team player and I have a team spirit. I will be more happy if the fight is with me included but, if not, I will be more than happy to be part of the team play.”



Tarquini will fly the flag for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse in the 2021 WTCR, which is set to get underway on the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany from June 3-5.

