Gabriele Tarquini’s decision not to stop during the Q2 phase of WTCR Race of Spain helped to ensure the Italian made it two reverse-grid pole positions in as many events.

Tarquini placed P10 in Q2 to take P1 for Race 1 at MotorLand Aragón today (Sunday). But it could have been a different story as the BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver explained.



“The reverse-grid pole was not my target, a place in the top 10 was my target but, in the end, it was a fantastic result for me and also for Hyundai,” said the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winner. “Now we have a chance again to play for the podium in the first race. It’s the best way to start the first race but, to be honest, my lap wasn’t really good.



“My engineer suggested I stop because I had a gearshift problem in Q2 and the lap was not super-fast. But, in the end, I decided by myself to finish the lap and it was a good solution to get into Q2.”

