Attila Tassi’s WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst weekend promised plenty but failed to deliver the results his ability and endeavour deserved despite the 23-year-old ‘extracting the maximum’ from his Honda Civic Type R TCR.

The Hungarian showed strong pace throughout the opening day of the weekend at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin earlier this month until he was delayed on his final run in Qualifying Q2, which cost him a place in the top 10.

That consigned Goodyear-equipped Tassi, who drives for German squad LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, to a starting spot near the back of the grid for both races.

A battling display in Race 1 went unrewarded as he was forced to stop four laps from the end. But he was able to finish Race 2 in ninth behind opening race winner Nathanaël Berthon’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry.

“In both races I was able to make a good start compared to those around me, but the straight was just too long for those starts to make a difference and gain anything – it was the same once we were racing too,” Tassi said. “In Race 1, I was trying to take advantage of a fight in front of me but I had a big hit from another car that put me completely off-line and left me with damage. I was able to jump one car at the start in Race 2 by keeping it clean but it was impossible to defend on the straight. Nevertheless, we extracted the maximum from the car, so thank you to LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler and Honda.”

