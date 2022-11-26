Attila Tassi will start the last-ever WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race from pole position after qualifying in P10 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR will be joined on the front row of the partially reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia by Wildcard Viktor Davidovski, the Comtoyou Racing Audi driver having qualified in ninth place.
ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri and BRC Hyundai N Racing Team’s Nicky Catsburg will line up on the second row, ahead of Franco Girolami (Comtoyou Audi) and Tom Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport).
Race 1 of WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia takes place on Sunday at 19h40 local time, with Race 2 scheduled to follow at 22h15.
WTCR
WTCR
WTCR
