Seven days ago Attila Tassi claimed his maiden WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory in Race 2 at Circuito do Estoril. Here are nine facts about Honda’s #9.

*Tassi’s hard-fought triumph for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport at WTCR Race of Portugal made him the 27thdriver to win in the WTCR since the series began in 2018.



*It means all four Münnich Motorsport drivers have won WTCR races, putting the German squad on par with the rival, Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team from Sweden, which is also made up of four race winners.



*Tassi’s success coincided with the 20thWTCR race to be held using Goodyear tyres.



*His victory was the 19thin the WTCR for the Honda Civic Type R TCR.



*Aged 22 years and 13 days, Tassi is the second youngest winner of a WTCR race behind Yann Ehrlacher who was 21 years, nine months and 24 days when he won at WTCR Race of Hungary in April 2018.



*Success in Portugal elevated Tassi to second in the WTCR standings, his highest placing to date. His previous best was position was seventh, which he occupied after four races in 2020.



*Tassi is one of eight drivers to win at WTCR Race of Portugal.



*He’s also one of two from Hungary to climb to the top step of a WTCR podium.



*For the second time in as many races, the Race 2 pole-sitter has failed to convert his qualifying performance into a Race 2 victory.

