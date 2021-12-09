Attila Tassi completed his best season so far in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with two storming wet-weather drives at Sochi Autodrom last month.

The Hungarian, who scored a breakthrough WTCR victory earlier this year, lined up 13th on the grid for Race 1 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia and, despite a slower-than-hoped start, charged through the order in the second half of the contest to claim seventh place.



Delighted with the performance of his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, Tassi was on form again in Race 2. Despite contact with Gilles Magnus at the start undoing the ground he had gained with an excellent launch, the 22-year-old still ended the first lap seventh, up five places from his grid position.



He gained two more places when Mikel Azcona and Yvan Muller made contact shortly before the restart after a period behind the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition safety car and, having briefly run in the podium positions, ended up in fourth.



“What a weekend to finish the season,” said the Goodyear-equipped racer. “Missing out on Q2 on Saturday was a bit disappointing, but I was really happy when I saw the rain. After an OK start in Race 1 the first lap was just about keeping position, but after that I found more and more grip and really enjoyed the car and being able to hunt people down.



“I had an excellent start in Race 2 but lost the momentum, but even so I was seventh by the end of the lap. Afterwards, I was confident with where the grip was again. It’s a great way to end a hard season for myself, so thanks to the team and Honda; despite some difficulties, it was still a good year.”

