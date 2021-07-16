Néstor Girolami was quick to thank his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team for “pushing to the absolute maximum” at WTCR Race of Spain last week.

Like his three Honda-powered team-mates, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi, Girolami struggled to hit his early-season high notes at MotorLand Aragón.



After finishing Race 1 in P19, Girolami charged through from P19 to P12 in Race 2 following a late flurry of incidents and some incisive overtaking.



“It was a difficult day, but at least we managed to score something in Race 2, even if we weren’t able to fight for the big points,” said the Argentine. “We saw that the pace wasn’t there and we were hurt by two big factors, the weight and the high temperatures. I’m very thankful for the work that the engineers and mechanics have done, everyone was pushing to the absolute maximum. Even so, it was a surprise to be so far away. Now we need to analyse the data and look into the finer details before the next round, because if we want to fight for the [title] the key for the remaining races is to be in the top 10.”

