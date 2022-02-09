Mikel Azcona’s switch from CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport to the Hyundai-supported BRC Racing Team has ignited the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver market ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. Here are 10 more big signings.

MIKEL AZCONA

From:PCR Sport (TCR Europe)

To:PWR Racing

What happened?The speedy Spaniard stepped up to the WTCR for 2019 as the TCR Europe title winner and was quick to make an impact with his breakthrough victory on the streets of Vila Real one of the highlights of an impressive campaign. He was also involved in another notable transfer when he joined Zengő Motorsport for WTCR 2020.



KEVIN CECCON

From:Nothing (Ceccon hadn’t raced since 2017)

To:Team Mulsanne

What happened?Single-seater ace Ceccon was very much an unknown quantity in touring car racing when he joined the WTCR grid for WTCR Race of Slovakia in July 2018 having not raced since the end of the Blancpain Endurance Series the previous year. Despite his absence of experience, he scored points on his debut and was a winner at Suzuka in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris before the season was done.



YANN EHRLACHER

From:ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

To:Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

What happened?The young star of the final WTCC season in 2017, Ehrlacher bagged a ride with Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport for the first WTCR campaign in 2018 following a standout trial. Two early-season wins elevated him to the top of the title tree and Cyan Performance Lynk & Co snapped up the Frenchman for 2019. He’s since scored back-to-back WTCR titles.



ESTEBAN GUERRIERI

From:Castrol Honda World Touring Car Team

To:ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

What happened?Effectively an internal transfer this one as the Argentine moved from one Honda-powered team (albeit run by JAS Motorsport) to another for WTCR season one in 2018. A title contender in each of the four seasons run so far, Guerrieri’s tally of 10 wins is a WTCR record.



ROB HUFF (pictured)

From:Lestrup Racing Team (STCC TCR Scandinavia)

To:Zengő Motorsport

What happened?A notable absentee from the WTCR grid in 2020, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion and Macau master returned for 2021 after Zengő Motorsport pulled off a shock signing. He won the season-closing counter at WTCR VTB Race of Russia to prove the theory that class remains permanent.



JOHAN KRISTOFFERSSON

From:PSRX Volkswagen Sweden (FIA World Rallycross Championship)

To:SLR Volkswagen

What happened?While the WTCR was new to Kristoffersson for 2019, TCR technology was chartered territory for the versatile racer following outings in his homeland. That experience – coupled with his obvious ability – allowed him to switch from the FIA World Rallycross Championship, where he’d taken back-to-back titles, to the WTCR with ease. A three-time winner, including a heroic charge from P22 on the grid in Malaysia, Kristoffersson placed fifth in the final standings as top rookie.



NORBERT MICHELISZ

From:Castrol Honda World Touring Car Team

To:BRC Racing Team

What happened?Michelisz had been part of the Honda-powered family since 2013, but as the 2017 WTCC runner-up the Hungarian hero was hot property for the first WTCR season in 2018. Italy-based BRC Racing Team got there first to sign him up to drive one of its Hyundai i30 N TCRs. He became King of WTCC in 2019.



TIAGO MONTEIRO AND ATTILA TASSI

From:ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport

To:LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler

What happened?Long-standing Honda-powered team-mates Monteiro and Tassi have joined Franz Engstler’s top team for the 2022 WTCR season when they will once again race the Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.



ANDY PRIAULX

From:Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK (FIA World Endurance Championship)

To:Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

What happened?Having transferred the standout skills that made him a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion to sportscar racing, Priaulx’s return to the discipline that helped to make him a global star for the 2019 season was very big news indeed. He took a win at Macau having come close in China and Japan as he adapted reacclimatised to front-wheel drive.



JEAN-KARL VERNAY

From:Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport

To:Team Mulsanne

What happened?After two strong seasons in a WRT-run Audi RS 3 LMS, Vernay was signed up by Team Mulsanne for WTCR 2020. A frontrunner from the outset, Vernay took a race win, the WTCR Trophy title and placed third in the overall title table for good measure. The reward? A transfer to Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team for WTCR 2021 when two race wins helped him to third in the final standings.

Ad

WTCR Hyundai’s Moncet: Azcona the right driver to replace Tarquini in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 12:02

WTCR Azcona aboard! Spanish WTCR star signed up as Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing takes five 07/02/2022 AT 09:04