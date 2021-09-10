ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport owner René Münnich used the break in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup schedule to take “an absolutely deserved victory” in the FIA European Rallycross Championship event at Lohéac in France last weekend.
The German has won TCR-category races in the past – and overseen 18 WTCR victories by five different drivers – but had never previously triumphed in Euro RX1.
Following his maiden win, Dominik Greiner, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Team Manager said: “A really great weekend for our team and an absolutely deserved victory for René, his first victory in the European championship. I'm really happy for the girls and boys in our team, they worked so hard and deserve this win.”
Münnich Motorsport fields four Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCRs in WTCR, with Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri competing under the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi flying the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport flag.

