The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to the Alsace GrandEst region is underway. Here’s a recap of today’s timetable.

09h30-10h15: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

