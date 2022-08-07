It’s raceday in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin revs up to host the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.
Two races are in store today and this is when they’ll take place:
Ad
11h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
WTCR
Bennani on Anneau du Rhin Race 2 WTCR pole
16h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
The post The day ahead at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Qualifying flash: Girolami storms to Alsace GrandEst pole position
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Michelisz puts Hyundai-powered BRC on top in FP2 at Anneau du Rhin
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad