Track action begins at WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France today (Saturday) with two free practice sessions and Qualifying.
Here’s a reminder of the key timings at Circuit de Pau-Ville, venue for rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup:
Free Practice 1: 09h50-10h35
Free Practice 2: 11h50-14h20
Qualifying Q1: 17h30-18h00
Qualifying Q2: 18h05-18h20
Qualifying Q3: 18h30-18h45
HERE
The day ahead at WTCR Race of France
