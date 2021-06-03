With the long wait for the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season to begin now over, this is a reminder of what’s on track on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and when today (Thursday).

Free Practice 1:14h30*

Free Practice 2:19h00



*All times are local. Watch the action on Eurosport Player, follow the WTCR on social media, listen to the commentary at FIAWTCR.com and keep an eye on the live timing.

