Raceday awaits in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi with rounds 11 and 12 of the all-action series taking place from 11h15 CET.
And here’s Sunday’s schedule at WTCR Race of Italy:
Ad
11h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
WTCR
WTCR polesitter Girolami the Trincea Hero Trophy winner
12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
17h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium
ClickHEREfor the full event timetable, which also includes action from the ETCR FIA eTouring Car World Cup.
The post The day ahead at WTCR Race of Italy appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
King of WTCR Ehrlacher to start race two at Vallelunga from pole
WTCR
WTCR Qualifying flash: Girolami beats Azcona to Race 1 pole position
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad