FIA World Touring Car racing is back on the streets of Vila Real this weekend. Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule.

09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

