The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup turns 100 today with Race 2 in Vila Real marking the 100th WTCR race to take place since the series began in 2018.
Here’s a reminder of the day’s schedule:
13h10: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
14h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
17h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h00 (approx.): Race 2 podium
