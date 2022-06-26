Raceday awaits at MotorLand Aragón with the Alcañiz venue all set to host the latest rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Race 1 is up first from 11h15 CET with Race 2 due to follow at 15h15. Race 1 is scheduled for 30 minutes plus one lap, while Race 2 is timetabled for 25 minutes plus one lap.

Ad

Click HERE for details of the live global broadcasts and highlights that are in addition to the live coverage on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

WTCR Qualifying report: Magic Magnus takes WTCR pole in Aragon with “simply perfect” lap for Comtoyou 11 HOURS AGO

WTCR Ma secures WTCR pole position for reverse-grid Race 2 13 HOURS AGO