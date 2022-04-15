This is the sensational colour scheme that LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler will use in the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The work of Belgian artist Vanuf, who has designed a number of official liveries for Honda’s touring car programmes, the striking, mirrored scheme takes inspiration from the white, blue and red colours of the Engstler team’s title sponsor and long-time partner LIQUI MOLY.

It features the logos of the team’s technical partners Eibach, Pagid, and Recaro, as well as the HRC of Honda Racing Corporation – under which Honda’s four-wheel motorsport programmes now operate – and that of the Honda Civic Type R TCR builder JAS Motorsport.

Honda Racing drivers Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi were previously announced at LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler for the 2022 season, in what will be the team’s first campaign as a Honda customer outfit.

Portuguese driver Monteiro’s Goodyear-equipped Civic Type R TCR will also sport the logo of long-term Honda sponsor Brose.

LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler has already commenced its pre-season testing programme ahead of the WTCR campaign, which begins at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France from May 7-8.

“We are looking forward to working with Honda and JAS Motorsport and are proud that our long-term partner LIQUI MOLY will be represented with us in the WTCR for another year,” said team head Franz Engstler. “We are thankful as well for the great support of Honda partner JAS Motorsport! My thanks also go to our partners, Pagid Racing, Eibach, RECARO, who also provide us with technical support in this programme. With Tiago and Attila we have a driver pairing with which we are strongly represented. The first test drives have shown us how helpful the experience of the two is. The whole team is working hard and we are looking forward to the start of the season in Pau.”

LIQUI MOLY Marketing Director Peter Bauman said: “The new car looks awesome! We are very excited to be part of the global Honda motorsports programme starting next season. And we are confident that we can live our corporate values very well with Honda. The motorsport expertise of the team led by Franz Engstler, our passion and the joy of working together will harmonize very well and lead to the desired success in sport as well as for the Honda and LIQUI MOLY brands.”

