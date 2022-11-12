Mikel Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz shared the wins at WTCR Race of Bahrain. This is what they had to say following part one of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Middle East double-header.

RACE 1 WINNER: MIKEL AZCONA (BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE):

“Probably from the TV you could see that it was an easy race, but from my view it wasn’t an easy race, especially because even though we were racing in night conditions the track temperature was high and you started to feel the degradation on the front. Obviously it was very comfortable to have Norbi behind me, it made my race much easier. From the start I tried to do my best and I saw very quickly that he was having some problems. For me it was much better going into Turn 1 and that was the key of the race. From this point I was trying to have good control of the car, trying to avoid the big kerbs and trying not to have any problems on the tyres especially. It was very tough, especially because of the high temperature inside of the cockpit.”

RACE 2 WINNER: NORBERT MICHELISZ (BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE

“It’s just amazing, fantastic. It feels a bit like a dream, especially after the tough season so far. I have to say that at certain circuits you have this. The circuit was coming to me, I was feeling confident from the first moment and we managed to improve the car and obviously in qualifying I felt it was going to be good. Of course you can always have difficulties in the races, get involved in accidents especially after the start, but I tried to do clever races yesterday and today. Fortunately I had a good start again today and managed to overtake one or two cars. Then I think I got lucky in Turn 4 because there was an accident and then I was right behind Esteban. At the time to be honest I knew that I probably had the pace to follow him. Of course with these temperatures following another car is never easy, Esteban [Guerrieri] had really good pace. He was pushing but I tried to wait for my time and tried to surprise him because I felt my tyres were starting to go off, and fortunately it worked out. Again I don’t want to say it was easy, but I had a fantastic car today which was helping me to execute the moves so in the end I’m very, very happy for myself. I feel that I deserved it to be honest and I am very happy it worked out. Happy for the team of course, again important points for the teams’ standings and the drivers’, so it cannot be much better than this.”

