Luca Engstler became the second FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title winner** by a single point following a dramatic climax to the 2021 season at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month.

The 21-year-old from Germany, who was competing in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR, trailed Gilles Magnus going into the final race of the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup at Sochi Autodrom. But he seized the initiative when Magnus, last year’s title winner, retired his damaged Audi RS 3 LMS following a collision at the start of Race 2.



After Bence Boldizs, another WTCR Junior Driver title contender, crashed his Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición after contact, Engstler knew that providing he finished he would secure the 25 points needed to overhaul Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Magnus.



“I am very happy to secure the FIA WTCR Junior Driver title,” said the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team talent. “Once again we didn’t have the Qualifying we wanted but we had to take a risk in the damp conditions, and it didn’t work out. The races were good but when the team came on the radio to say if we finish like this you win the title, obviously I was not feeling very comfortable to attack. It was an emotional day with Gabriele Tarquini retiring; he has helped me so much.”



Engstler’s success in Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia was his sixth category win of the year and completed an impressive late-season surge, which included a Junior WTCR win double at WTCR Race of Czech Republic and WTCR Race of France in October.



“We kicked off amazingly at the Nordschleife with a great start, but it has been a tough season,” Engstler said. “We made some mistakes but at a level like this there is no room for mistakes. To secure this title next to the ADAC TCR Germany title means it’s been a good end to the year.



“Probably 80 per cent of the performance is done in the winter or decided then. That’s very important to learn and understand, and then obviously you need to bring it together. I’m a bit sad this season is over, but at least we have secured another title. Now our focus turns to next year.”



Franz Engstler, Team Principal of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, which ran a second Elantra N TCR for Jean-Karl Vernay, said: “It is fantastic to end our second season in WTCR on the podium and to win our first Junior Driver title in the series with Luca claiming a last-gasp lead of the Junior Driver standings for the first time this season − when it truly mattered.”



LUCA ENGSTLER’S YEAR IN NUMBERS



WTCR starts:16;WTCR Junior wins:6;WTCR Junior points:372;Best overall Qualifying result:4;Best overall race result:2;Overall points scored:86;Overall position:15



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

