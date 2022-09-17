Ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis put three key questions to the drivers. Today it’s the turn of LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Attila Tassi.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“On the Nordschleife you can pick so many corners because there are some blind corners where you have to take a lot of risks. There are a few of these so I will say all of them because there are no margins to make an error.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“It would probably be the Honda GT3 NSX. I once had the chance to drive the GT3, I really enjoyed it. It’s a proper race car, I’m not saying my Honda Civic Type R TCR is not a proper race car but that one is just amazing with the power, and the Nürburgring would be the special track to drive on.”

Describe your ultimate holiday?“Somewhere on a beach where I can get a tan.”

