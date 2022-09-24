Just before the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis put three key questions to the drivers. Find out below how Zengő Motosport’s CUPRA-powered Hungarian Dániel Nagy responded.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“I really enjoy the corners at MotorLand Aragón and the first two corners at Vallelunga even though I missed WTCR Race of Italy this year because of injury, unfortunately. But my favourite corner in a TCR car is Eau Rouge at Spa-Francorchamps. The corner is close to being flat and I have been lucky enough to have raced at this circuit many times.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“The track would be the Hungaroring because it is my home circuit and it’s where I grew up. I have never driven a single-seater, mostly because I am very tall so it is very hard for me to fit into a single-seater, but I would love to try the latest generation of FIA Formula 2, I would love to give it a go around the Hungaroring, that would be my ideal track day.”

Describe your ultimate holiday?“My ultimate holidays would be somewhere close to a beach with a nice hotel with some friends. Honestly, it has been a long time since I haven’t been on holiday for more than two days, I would love to enjoy a week close to the water with friends and lying down on a beach.”

