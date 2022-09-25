Before the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis put three key questions to the drivers. This is what Nathanaël Berthon, a race winner for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport last month, had to say.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“There are many interesting corners in the WTCR but there are quite a few on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Because it’s a very old-school track, quite narrow, if you make a small mistake you end up in the wall and it’s very quick. A few corners on the Nordschleife especially the fast ones that are very nice.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“Le Mans with LMP1 car from Rebellion. The Esses, in particular, were so fast, the car sticks to the ground and you reach an incredible speed of 28kph. For me, this is one of the best experiences you can have in motorsport. I always liked aero cars and my driving style suits better to aero cars, they are the best cars I have driven. And Le Mans is incredible.”

Describe your ultimate holiday?“I love scuba diving, it’s something I really like. I would say the best of the best, would be in the middle of the Caribbean doing scuba diving and being lucky enough to have a lot of fish around.”

