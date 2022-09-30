In the days leading up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis put three key questions to the drivers. These are Honda-powered LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver Tiago Monteiro’s answers.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“Mateus corner in Vila Real is the one you go down and brake for the chicane. I chose this because it is one of the hardest in the world, it’s exciting, challenging and I feel good there.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“I will have to say a Honda Civic Type R TCR but it is actually an amazing car for a track day. For the track it has to be the Nürburgring Nordschleife. If you want to have fun during a track day, the Nordschleife is so complete. Even if you have great tracks like Vila Real, Spa, and even Macau is a fantastic track, but nothing beats the Nordschleife.”

Describe your ultimate holiday?“It would be to go to a deserted beach, with no phone, no internet, just with my family, some waves to surf a bit to do a bit of activity because I don’t like to lay down all day. It also has to be nice and warm.”

