Prior to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s summer break, the FIA’s Ryan Ghis asked the drivers three key questions. These are Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Tom Coronel’s responses.

What is your favourite corner on the WTCR calendar and why?“For me, it’s the Mandarin corner in Macau, because it’s just flat. Once I passed it twice flat and then I crashed my car, it was completely destroyed. It’s one of those challenging corners where you hold your breath, it’s bumpy and it’s a street circuit with guardrails on both sides.”

The car and track are your choice but what would you choose?“Zandvoort would be the track of course because of my track knowledge and because of the elevation. Zandvoort is a very exciting circuit and that’s why I would choose it. I don’t like flat tracks, I need ups, downs, and little camber with tricky things. Because that’s what makes it challenging for a race car driver. The carr would be a Nissan GTR. I drove it at the Nordschleife, I did the fastest lap during the Nurburgring 24 [and the NLS]. The Nissan GTR, the Godzilla, is such a cool car, it’s so muscular and powerful. You cannot believe how much grip you have with a car like that, because the car itself is quite big.”

Describe your ultimate summer holiday?“To go testing on every race track there is, which I haven’t been driving on yet. I think I’m one of the racer guys, I cannot live without it, water, bread and motorsport, it’s just in my blood. I just need it, I think if I’m not racing anymore I would become a very difficult person. For the holiday itself I cannot sit still, I cannot lay on the beach, this is why I’m always active. I prefer winter and skiing because I’m with my kids from 09h00 on the slopes until 17h00 doing big tours. When I go to Saalbach-Hinterglemm in Austria, in one day I do the complete resort, that’s what I do on the first day, I just cannot sit still.”

