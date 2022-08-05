Mikel Azcona, Nathanaël Berthon, Tiago Monteiro and Dániel Nagy attended the pre-event press conference for WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, rounds 13 and 14 of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, earlier today.
Watch the press conference again at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ5R8ux1_uo
