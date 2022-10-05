The driver WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title contender Néstor Girolami has described as a “great talent” will represent Argentina in the FIA Motorsport Games later this month.

Ignacio Montenegro has been selected to chase a Touring Car category medal in a Honda Civic Type R TCR. Belgian WTCR star Gilles Magnus, a frontrunner in the series for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, will be among his rivals.

Ad

Girolami highlighted Montenegro as a driver to watch after the came close to winning the TCR South America endurance race at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo in their native in their native Argentina in August.

WTCR Girolami’s WTCR triumphs key as Honda’s Civic Type R TCR makes it 60 wins in 2022 YESTERDAY AT 04:08

Montenegro was at the wheel of their Honda Civic Type R TCR and on course for victory when an overheating issue struck.

Their misfortune promoted Fabio Casagrande and Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team-mate Esteban Guerrieri into first place, a position they maintained over the closing lap and a half.

Afterwards Girolami praised Montenegro in a post on Facebook: “Great talent, quick and very professional. It was a pleasure to share the car. We fell short of a lap and a half to win, but racing will give us another chance soon.”

The second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games takes place from October 26-30 at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France.

Photo:Facebook.com/bebugirolamioficial

WTCR WTCR racer Coronel gives an overtaking masterclass 03/10/2022 AT 04:05