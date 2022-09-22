Comtoyou Racing can secure the TCR Europe Teams’ title when Monza hosts the penultimate event of the season this weekend.
The Belgian team, a frontrunner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, holds a 126-point advantage in the TCR Europe table.
Ad
Its lead driver, Franco Girolami, can take the Drivers’ title at the Italian Grand Prix venue but his Comtoyou team-mate and WTCR racer Tom Coronel is third in the standings and still in contention.
WTCR
Hyundai counts on WTCR stars past and present to meet ETCR objectives
The post Top WTCR team Comtoyou has its eyes on a European prize appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Race of Bahrain key timings revealed
WTCR
Langeveld helps WTCR customer racing brand Hyundai make history
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad