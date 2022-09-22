Comtoyou Racing can secure the TCR Europe Teams’ title when Monza hosts the penultimate event of the season this weekend.

The Belgian team, a frontrunner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, holds a 126-point advantage in the TCR Europe table.

Its lead driver, Franco Girolami, can take the Drivers’ title at the Italian Grand Prix venue but his Comtoyou team-mate and WTCR racer Tom Coronel is third in the standings and still in contention.

