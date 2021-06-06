Rob Huff has described his return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as “very tough” and “character building”.

Making his return to the WTCR after a year away spent lifting the Swedish STCC crown, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner was making his first appearance with the Hungarian Zengő Motorsport team and his debut in the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición.



Qualifying P18 as the fastest member of the CUPRA-powered Zengő quartet, the Briton fought his way up to P13 in Race 1 but was a non-finisher in both counters held on the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.



“It was a very tough one,” Huff said afterwards. “In the first race, I got shoved by a Honda, which caused damage to the car. The inner lining of the wheel arch was cutting into the tyre – so I had to pit for that.



“And then in Race 2, no one wanted to give any space into Turn 1, and unfortunately it ended in a lot of cars taking damage and not finishing the race. It’s a shame, as when you’re that far at the back, you’ve got all the time in the world.



“Unfortunately, some people who were new to the [series] and a little too impatient caused a lot of damage at the back of the grid for no real reason.



“Our damage was way too much, we had no top speed; and also when I did get spun, I collected my team-mate Mikel [Azcona], which was very unfortunate. It’s been a tough weekend for the team, certainly character building. We’re already looking on to the next one at Estoril.”

