WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup venues Macau and Vila Real have made Autocar.co.uk’s 10 best street circuits in the world list.

The website’s respected motorsport correspondent, Damien Smith, put Vila Real eighth and Macau second on his run-down with today’s Monaco Grand Prix street track topping the order.



Acknowledging Vila Real won’t be able to host WTCR Race of Portugal due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith wrote: “The pretty town perched on a hillside offers a sweeping street track that proved popular from its foundation in the 1930s. Stirling Moss and Jean Behra raced here, while long-distance sports car races created quite a scene in the early 1970s. Revived in recent years for the World Touring Car Cup.”



Smith wrote of Macau (pictured): “The Guia circuit’s long blast past the Hotel Mandarin Oriental ends in the tight Lisboa corner, scene of many a pile-up, before the circuit winds up into the hills and around the ridiculously tight Melco hairpin. Macau is a career maker and a car breaker all wrapped into one weekend of hedonistic craziness.”



Autocar.co.uk’s10 best street circuits in the world list is available by clickingHERE.

