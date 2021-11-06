Santiago Urrutia will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy from pole position after qualifying in P10 at Adria International Raceway.

The result marks a first pole position of the season for the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver and completes a qualifying clean sweep for the Chinese customer racing brand, with Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher also clinching his first pole position of the year for Race 2.



“I was quick in Q1 and scored points [for setting the second fastest time to Ehrlacher],” said a satisfied Urrutia. “Then for my team-mates to qualify up front and for me to be 10this good. Our strategy worked very well.”



Esteban Guerrieri will start his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR beside Urrutia on the front row. Tom Coronel was eighth fastest in Q2, meaning the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS will start third on the grid. He will be joined on the second row by Norbert Michelisz in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, making it four different customer racing brands in the top four starting slots.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy is scheduled to start on Sunday morning at 10h15 local time.

