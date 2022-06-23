Santiago Urrutia has no plans to ease off the throttle when the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup stops off at MotorLand Aragón this weekend for two sun-baked counters.

The Barcelona-based Uruguayan star won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary earlier this month and is a former winner at MotorLand Aragón, which is preparing to host WTCR Race of Spain for the third time from June 25-26.

However, the 25-year-old is more than aware of the tough competition he’ll face and the fact his Lynk & Co 03 TCR will be heavier than previously through the addition of compensation weight as part of WTCR rules designed to make the series even more competitive.

“I won my first [WTCR] race [in Aragón in 2020] but I think everything is different this year,” said the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver. “You see guys and teams improving and improving, so I have zero expectations to be honest. I will try to do the best in free practice to find the best set-up in the car and I hope we can be strong. We have weight in the car now, so I hope we can find out a good set-up in practice to be in the top 10 in qualifying and then bring the points. I will just keep it calm and do the job.”

Urrutia heads to MotorLand Aragón on the back of a thrilling victory at the Hungaroring, which he secured by a scant margin of 0.380s ahead Zengő Motorsport’s CUPRA-powered hero Rob Huff.

The result has elevated Urrutia to third in the provisional title order, six points behind ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered Argentine Néstor Girolami and 16 down on current leader Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse).

