Santiago Urrutia has won in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at MotorLand Aragón in the winter and will get a shot at repeating the feat in the summer next week.

Urrutia, from Uruguay, scored his maiden WTCR victory at the Spanish track last November as part of the WTCR Race of Aragón weekend.



Having joined his Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-mates for pre-season testing at MotorLand Aragón earlier this year, Urrutia is back as one of 22 drivers bidding for WTCR Race of Spain glory from July 10-11.



“I won in Aragón last year when we were racing in the winter so it’s great to go back in the summer because I love that,” said the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver, 24. “I don’t think the heat will cost anything and we can be quick in any condition with the car we have so I am not worried about it.”

