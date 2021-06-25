Urrutia arrives in Estoril following his podium finish in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany earlier this month. He’s fifth in the provisional standings after two rounds in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

“We made the most of the first race weekend, but we really need to fight hard this weekend and my approach will be to try and score as many points as possible,” said the Uruguayan. “I haven’t raced at this track since 2014 and I look forward to get going again.”

