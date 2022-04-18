WTCR Race of Italy will recreate memories of Vallelunga’s famous touring car battles from the past when it takes place in July.

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi has been added to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar for 2022 with the all-action series using the venue’s ‘Historical International’ layout, the scene of a number of epic touring car contests in the 1990s and, more recently, PURE ETCR and the Touring Car Cup section of the FIA Motorsport Games.

Ad

“Vallelunga is the history of touring car racing,” said Alfredo Scala, General Manager of ACI Vallelunga. “Thanks to the partnership with Regione Lazio and Automobile Club Italia from July 22-24 we will be able to have thousands of motorsport fans in Vallelunga together with the ETCR on the iconic 3.2-kilometre layout with the famous Trincea corner. We can’t wait to get on track.”

WTCR Why a former king is set for a busy 2022 with a little help from his WTCR friends 20 HOURS AGO

Vallelunga was the setting of the first FIA Motorsport Games in 2019, which included the Touring Car Cup consisting of two races for TCR cars. The venue close to Rome also hosted the inaugural PURE ETCR event last June, which has become the FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup for 2022.

ETCR and WTCR will co-headline the Vallelunga weekend.

WTCR Watch the best moments of WTCR 2021 right here YESTERDAY AT 16:39