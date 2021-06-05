Jean-Karl Vernay completed a great first weekend at his new team by claiming the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at WTCR Race of Germany on his way to victory in Race 2 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver led Luca Engstler to secure a memorable 1-2 for the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR in its first weekend of WTCR competiton. His fastest lap of 8m53.608s also made sure of the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy.



“This morning in Race 1 we were struggling a little bit and we found out why, but in Race 2 it was quite perfect,” said Vernay. “I just wanted to make some changes on the set-up this morning and it really worked. The key was to take a better start that Néstor [Girolami, who started from pole position] and that is what we did. After I was really in qualifying mood, trying to push the first two laps to secure a gap and the car was handling amazing, I was driving at 150%. When you are feeling good you can take risks and it just comes naturally.”



The victory means Vernay leaves the Nürburgring as the Goodyear #Followtheleader as he aims to win his first WTCR title. “It’s just the beginning, but that’s my target,” he said. “That’s why I cannot really show how happy I am because it’s just a long way and the target is to win the championship. But I’m already happy that we are leading.



“And finally I’ve won my first prize for doing the best lap, I’m quite happy after five years to win a watch! That’s great, but we need to keep focused and if we keep doing the job we are doing right now all together we should not be far from the top ranking.”



In Race 1, Mikel Azcona set the fastest lap for Zengő Motorsport in his CUPRA Leon Competición, recording a time of 9m01.919s.

