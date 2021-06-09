Frédéric Vervisch wants to be like his team-mates when the fight for glory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resumes in Portugal later this month.

Vervisch managed a solitary point from the two Nürburgring Nordschleife races last Saturday, which he was contesting in the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.



Afterwards, the Goodyear-equipped Vervisch explained why his WTCR Race of Germany weekend won’t appear on his long list of career highlights.



“The first race we tried to stay on track to have a good car for race two but, unfortunately, the pace was not mega in Race 1,” he said.



“In Race 2 we did some changes and it felt better but then I was pushed out on high speed and we were extremely lucky to escape a big crash. Unfortunately, we had damage on the radiator which made us retire.



“For me, personally, it was a very bad weekend. We tried everything but we were simply not fast enough. The issues we had as well didn’t help but my team-mates did really good, they pushed extremely hard, they did really good results and it’s up to us to make it better next time.”



Circuito do Estoril hosts the second event of the WTCR season from June 25-27.

WTCR Huge WTCR progress makes for a happy Boldizs AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Coming-of-age performance puts WTCR Junior Engstler in the frame 14 HOURS AGO