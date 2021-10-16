Frédéric Vervisch will start Race 1 of WTCR Race of France from pole position in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS at Circuit Pau-Arnos.

The Belgian qualified in P10 during the Q2 qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, meaning he will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 from the front.



He will be joined on the front row by Thed Björk in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Gabriele Tarquini’s BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR and Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR will share the second row, to ensure a diverse spread of four customer racing brands starting the race at the front.



Esteban Guerrieri qualified sixth in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda, meaning he will start Race 1 from the third row – beside Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and WTCR title rival Yann Ehrlacher.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of France will start on Sunday at 10h15 local time.

